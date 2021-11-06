Hayling Island, Langstone Harbour and Eastney by Marcin Jedrysiak. @MarcinJ_Photos

Havant Borough Council is asking for views on the future of its ambitious regeneration programme for Hayling Island seafront and the future direction it should take.

Following on from earlier work undertaken by consultants Hemingway Design and Mace, a draft ambition for Hayling seafront has been developed.

The plan outlines three regeneration hubs, West Beach, Beachlands and Eastoke with new walking and cycling connections between them.

The council hopes to boost West Beach’s reputation as a hub for watersports, supported by its heritage as the home of windsurfing.

Councillor Clare Satchwell said: ‘We are delighted to be progressing work that will help shape the future of Hayling seafront.

‘We value the feedback of residents, businesses and visitors, and look forward to their thoughts and opinions on how to create the very best opportunities for the island. It is important that people note that this is not a fixed plan but a series of ideas that will help shape the future of Haying seafront.’

A public exhibition will be held on Thursday, November 11 between 2pm and 5.30pm at Hayling Island Community Centre (Room 2) in Station Road, and then again on Saturday, November 13 between 10am and 1pm.

Residents can also give their views online or give written comments to Beachlands Information Centre, 7 Sea Front Hayling Island or Public Service Plaza, Civic Centre Road, Havant.