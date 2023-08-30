Poignant photograph of Great War survivor Amos presented to the Daedalus Aviation & Heritage Group

Amos Denison is the third seated pilot on the left. He was the only person in this picture to survive the Great War.

Club member David Denison visted Solent Airport Daedalus at Lee-on-the-Solent to meet Chair of the aviation group Terry Coombes and pilot Mike Biddulph.

David presented Terry with a framed photograph showing his father, Amos Denison, alongside members of “A” Flight 41 Squadron Royal Flying Corps.

This photo was taken at Gosport Aerodrome in 1916 prior to deploying to France.

Tragically, the whole of “A” Flight were lost before the end of the First World War - apart from Amos, later known as ‘Denny’ Denison.

Gosport Aerodrome later became Fort Grange Airfield (RAF Gosport), HMS Siskin (Fleet Air Arm) and now HMS Sultan.

His parents were peace loving Quakers and did not wish either him or his elder brother to sign up for the armed forces.However, Amos applied for a commission in September 1915 – the month where he celebrated his 18th birthday – and was interviewed at the War Office, in London, by Pelham "Plum" Warner, the former England cricket captain.

Amos was commissioned in November 1915 to the Queens Royal West Surrey Regiment, but transferred to the Royal Flying Corps and learnt to fly at Netheravon & Upavon on the Salisbury Plain in July 1916. He made his first solo flight for 10 minutes after just a week's instruction.

Terry Coombes, Chair of Daedalus Aviation & Heritage Group, with club member David Denison at Solent Airport Daedalus presenting the photograph of his father

Amos remained in service after 1918 and rose to the rank of Wing Commander. He was awarded with a Military MBE, Military Cross and MiD (Mentioned in

despatches).

Born in Yorkshire in 1897, Amos retired to Sidmouth, east Devon, where he passed away in 1977.

Coombes said: “I was delighted to receive this print, which we will treasure along with other important local archive material.

"It will be available by appointment to view at our DA&HG Clubhouse at Solent Airport Daedalus.”

The Gosport Aviation Society and Lee Flying Association amalgamated in 2021 to form Daedalus Aviation & Heritage Group.

DA&HG Ltd is a not-for-profit company which meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month (7.30pm for an 8pm start) in the Royal Naval Association Club on Aerodrome Road in Gosport.

To get there, turn off the A32 at the traffic lights at Aerodrome Road (by Defence Munitions Gosport). The entrance to the RNA car park is the second on the left down ‘Oaklands’.