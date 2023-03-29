Chloe Hood is fundraising to be able to open up her own pole dancing studio in the city. Picture credit: Ray Marsh

Chloe Hood, 32, has been in the industry for 10 years, growing their business, Hoodlum Fang, which sells pole wear, and has been learning pole dancing for nine years.

A crowdfunder, which will end on April 9, is hoped to raise £10,000 which will go towards securing a premises that is suitable and accessible for everyone as well as ensuring that the pole structure is safe.

Chloe, who lives in Portsmouth, has been working from home since launching the business and becoming a teacher, but needs the space to expand and currently is unable to do so.

They said: ‘I have wanted to create my own studio for the past three or four years and this year was the year that I decided to push forward with it.

‘I work out of my home and a lot of my students are neurodiverse, LGBT or plus size – I do get these people come to me because they have been ostracised as I have myself.

‘I have been to pretty much every studio in the area and Ieft because I don’t feel welcome or was pushed out because I am on the autistic spectrum.’

Chloe is hoping to be able to offer a safe place where people can work out and have fun whilst learning new things without feeling insecure.

The crowdfunder has currently raised 36 per cent of the target with £3,650 and Chloe hopes that the rest will be raised to give them a chance to offer something that ‘the city needs’.

The teacher also said that in a lot of fitness settings, people with bigger bodies do not feel comfortable as many teachers do not know how to adjust their teaching styles to different body types.

