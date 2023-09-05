Police and Crime Commissioner pays tribute to fallen police dogs with memorial
The Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, and the Chief Constable, Scott Chilton, have paid tribute to the Constabulary’s K9 partners today by officially unveiling a Police Dog Memorial.The service took place at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Training Headquarters in Netley on September 4, 2023.
PCC Donna Jones said: “Police dogs really are the unsung heroes who never hesitate to put their lives on the line showing incredible bravery in detecting, chasing down, tackling, and apprehending suspects.
“Today’s ceremony was a lovely way of honouring their commitment and to say a huge thank you publicly to all those who have sadly fallen in the line of duty.”
Reverend Dom Jones, HIOWC Chaplain and Acting National Chaplain, said: “Every police dog deserves to be remembered for their bravery and dedication, stories of whom will continue to be told for years to come.”
PC Neal Skinner, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, has two police dogs on the memorial, and was recognised at the ceremony along with PD Libby for 10 years of service.He said: “PD Libby was a springer spaniel, and one of the best drugs dogs in the Force. She was so professional, and worked past her retirement date because she was so good. I was also privileged to have PD Gaz who was destined to be a star, and he was fun but trusted and reliable when it mattered.“I’m very proud to have worked with such loyal dogs because they’re going to do whatever it takes to protect me, and that’s a great honour.”