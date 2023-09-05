Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

PC Neal Skinner, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, has two police dogs on the memorial, and was recognised at the ceremony along with PD Libby for 10 years of service.He said: “PD Libby was a springer spaniel, and one of the best drugs dogs in the Force. She was so professional, and worked past her retirement date because she was so good. I was also privileged to have PD Gaz who was destined to be a star, and he was fun but trusted and reliable when it mattered.“I’m very proud to have worked with such loyal dogs because they’re going to do whatever it takes to protect me, and that’s a great honour.”