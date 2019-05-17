Police appeal after road rage attack on M27 link road

POLICE are appealing for information after a road rage incident on the hard shoulder of a motorway slip-road.

Hampshire Police say a driver assaulted another driver after a minor collision on the road between the M3 southbound and the M27 westbound.

It is reported a man driving a silver Peugeot 308 assaulted the driver of a black Audi TT, described as a man in his 20s.

The Peugeot driver leaned through the window of the Audi and assaulted the driver, who was left with injuries to his head and hands.

The incident took place between 7.20pm and 7.45pm on Monday May 13.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: ‘We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who can help us identify the driver of the Peugeot.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190164948.