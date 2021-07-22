Police appeal for information after motorcyclist, 36, pronounced dead at the scene following a serious collision near Woodmancote

A MOTORCYCLIST has sadly died after a serious crash early this morning.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 9:50 pm

Police are appealing for information after the road traffic collision outside the village of Woodmancote near Chichester/Havant.

Officers received a call from the ambulance service about the collision at the junction of Marlpit Lane and Common Road at 6.43am.

Paramedics confirmed that a motorcycle rider, a 36-year-old man of West Ashling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on streets. Picture: John Devlin
His next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that temporary road closures were put in place while collision investigations were carried out at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to email [email protected] quoting Operation Holdall.

