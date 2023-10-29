Police appeal: Man in 30's has died following fatal collision in Hampshire this afternoon
The police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Winchester.Police were called just after 2pm to a collision at the junction of Worthy Road and Park Road, Winchester. This involved a white Citroen C3 Picasso and an bright orange Suzuki motorbike.An air ambulance attended but the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Did you witness this collision or see either vehicle in the area in the moments leading up to it?If you have information or relevant dash cam footage about this incident, please call 101 or report online via the police website, quoting 4423044264