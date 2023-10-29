Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Winchester.Police were called just after 2pm to a collision at the junction of Worthy Road and Park Road, Winchester. This involved a white Citroen C3 Picasso and an bright orange Suzuki motorbike.An air ambulance attended but the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.