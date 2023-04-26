The police are concerned for the welfare of Mairi Cecil, who is missing from Hambrook , which is between Emsworth and Chichester .

Mairi, 40, is white, slim, and has blonde hair and she was last seen on Broyle Road at around 9.30am today. She was wearing blue jeans, a white jumper, and a brown North Face parka with a fur hood.If you see her, call 999 quoting 576 of 26/04.