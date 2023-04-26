News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
42 minutes ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
3 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

Police are concerned after a 40-year-old woman has gone missing just over the Hampshire border

Police are concerned after a 40-year-old woman has gone missing.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

The police are concerned for the welfare of Mairi Cecil, who is missing from Hambrook, which is between Emsworth and Chichester.

Mairi, 40, is white, slim, and has blonde hair and she was last seen on Broyle Road at around 9.30am today. She was wearing blue jeans, a white jumper, and a brown North Face parka with a fur hood.If you see her, call 999 quoting 576 of 26/04.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are concerned for the welfare of Mairi Cecil, who is missing from the Hambrook area of Chichester. If you have any information, contact Chichester police.Police are concerned for the welfare of Mairi Cecil, who is missing from the Hambrook area of Chichester. If you have any information, contact Chichester police.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Mairi Cecil, who is missing from the Hambrook area of Chichester. If you have any information, contact Chichester police.
Related topics:PoliceHambrookHampshireEmsworthChichester