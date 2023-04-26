Police are concerned after a 40-year-old woman has gone missing just over the Hampshire border
Police are concerned after a 40-year-old woman has gone missing.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST
The police are concerned for the welfare of Mairi Cecil, who is missing from Hambrook, which is between Emsworth and Chichester.
Mairi, 40, is white, slim, and has blonde hair and she was last seen on Broyle Road at around 9.30am today. She was wearing blue jeans, a white jumper, and a brown North Face parka with a fur hood.If you see her, call 999 quoting 576 of 26/04.