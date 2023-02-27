News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police called in amid fears over missing Stubbington boy, 3, later found hiding in garden

Police were called in amid fears over a missing boy in Stubbington – who was later found hiding in his garden.

By Steve Deeks
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 7:57am

The three-year-old was found safe and well by his family having wandered off after playing a ‘superb’ game of hide and seek – with everyone ‘extremely relieved’ when he was located.

READ NOW: Resident patrols to combat crime

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gosport police, posting on social media at 5.47pm on Sunday, toasted the ‘good result’. The message said: ‘FOUND: Earlier, it was all hands to the pump following a report of a missing three-year-old boy in the Stubbington area. Unsure whether the little one had gone wandering outside, we're very pleased to say that family quickly located him at the bottom of their garden.’

Most Popular

The post added: ‘He was playing a quite superb game of hide and seek, albeit a little bit too superb. Anyway, our officers were all extremely relieved when our control room shared the good news with us. Good result.’

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)
PoliceGosport