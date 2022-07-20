Police called to 'serious' three-car crash at Kam's Palace restaurant car park with three people taken to hospital

A ‘SERIOUS’ crash outside a popular restaurant in Park Gate has lead to three people being rushed to hospital, with two of them currently in a critical condition.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:36 pm

Police were called at 1.45pm today to attend a three-car collision in the car park of Kam’s Palace in Bridge Road, Park Gate.

Officers initially reported that two cars were involved in the crash, but have seen reported that a third parked vehicle was also involved

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt knocked out of the race to be Conservative Pa...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have been called to a two-car collision outside a restaurant in Park Gate. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and two of them are currently in a critical condition, according to a police spokesman.

He said: ‘We remain at the scene at this time.’

Police