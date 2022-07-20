Police were called at 1.45pm today to attend a three-car collision in the car park of Kam’s Palace in Bridge Road, Park Gate.

Officers initially reported that two cars were involved in the crash, but have seen reported that a third parked vehicle was also involved

Police have been called to a two-car collision outside a restaurant in Park Gate. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and two of them are currently in a critical condition, according to a police spokesman.