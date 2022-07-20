Police were called at 1.45pm today to attend a three-car collision in the car park of Kam’s Palace in Bridge Road, Park Gate.
Officers initially reported that two cars were involved in the crash, but have seen reported that a third parked vehicle was also involved
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt knocked out of the race to be Conservative Pa...
Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and two of them are currently in a critical condition, according to a police spokesman.
He said: ‘We remain at the scene at this time.’