Police charge man, 22, with attempted murder after two women assaulted in Waverley Road

Police have charged a man over attempted murder. Archive Picture: Habibur Rahman

At 10.10am on Thursday, officers were called to reports that a woman in her 50s had been assaulted inside a property in Waverley Road.

A second woman, who is in her 80s, was also assaulted in the street on Waverley Road.

The woman in her 50s sustained a cut to her neck and ear.

The woman in her 80s sustained a laceration to her cheek.

Neither injuries are thought to be life threatening or life changing at the current time.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Liam Watts, 22, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.