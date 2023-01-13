Police charge man, 22, with attempted murder after two women assaulted in Waverley Road
POLICE have charged a man, 22, with attempted murder after two women were assaulted in Southsea.
At 10.10am on Thursday, officers were called to reports that a woman in her 50s had been assaulted inside a property in Waverley Road.
A second woman, who is in her 80s, was also assaulted in the street on Waverley Road.
The woman in her 50s sustained a cut to her neck and ear.
The woman in her 80s sustained a laceration to her cheek.
Neither injuries are thought to be life threatening or life changing at the current time.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Liam Watts, 22, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.
‘He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 13 February.’