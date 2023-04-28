Police concerns grow following a report of a missing teenage girl from the Havant area
Police are concerned about the welfare of a teenager that has gone missing from the Havant area.
Elouise, 19, was last seen at around 12.15am today (April 28) at her home address. She was possibly seen at around 4.30am near Havant Park, although this sighting is currently unconfirmed.
She also has links to Southampton.
Thepolice are increasingly concerned for her welfare and they are now asking the public for any information on her whereabouts.
Elouise is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build, and a fair complexion. Her hair is shoulder length and is a darker shade of purple than pictured. She is believed to be wearing all black, with a Linkin Park jumper, and carrying a brown bag.
If you see Elouise, or think you may have seen her this morning and have any information regarding her location, please call the police on 999 with reference 44230165793.