Elouise, 19, was last seen at around 12.15am today (April 28) at her home address. She was possibly seen at around 4.30am near Havant Park, although this sighting is currently unconfirmed.

She also has links to Southampton.

Thepolice are increasingly concerned for her welfare and they are now asking the public for any information on her whereabouts.

Elouise is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build, and a fair complexion. Her hair is shoulder length and is a darker shade of purple than pictured. She is believed to be wearing all black, with a Linkin Park jumper, and carrying a brown bag.