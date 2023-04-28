News you can trust since 1877
Police concerns grow following a report of a missing teenage girl from the Havant area

Police are concerned about the welfare of a teenager that has gone missing from the Havant area.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

Elouise, 19, was last seen at around 12.15am today (April 28) at her home address. She was possibly seen at around 4.30am near Havant Park, although this sighting is currently unconfirmed.

She also has links to Southampton.

Thepolice are increasingly concerned for her welfare and they are now asking the public for any information on her whereabouts.

Police are appealing for information regarding the wherabouts of Elouise Johnston, 19, Havant.Police are appealing for information regarding the wherabouts of Elouise Johnston, 19, Havant.
Police are appealing for information regarding the wherabouts of Elouise Johnston, 19, Havant.
Elouise is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build, and a fair complexion. Her hair is shoulder length and is a darker shade of purple than pictured. She is believed to be wearing all black, with a Linkin Park jumper, and carrying a brown bag.

If you see Elouise, or think you may have seen her this morning and have any information regarding her location, please call the police on 999 with reference 44230165793.