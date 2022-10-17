Police confirm missing man from Gosport now found
A man from Gosport who was missing has been found.
Police have located Robert Neale.
He was last seen in Middlecroft Lane at 1am on Monday before being found this morning.
Concerns were raised over 47-year-old.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said on Monday: ‘We are growing increasingly concerned for Robert's welfare and are calling for anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact us immediately on 999, quoting reference 44220421671.’
But the force has now confirmed he has been found.