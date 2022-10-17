News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police confirm missing man from Gosport now found

A man from Gosport who was missing has been found.

By Richard Lemmer
14 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 9:57am

Police have located Robert Neale.

He was last seen in Middlecroft Lane at 1am on Monday before being found this morning.

Concerns were raised over 47-year-old.

Police

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Residents in ‘wild’ Southsea block living with ‘neighbours from hell’ being driv...

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said on Monday: ‘We are growing increasingly concerned for Robert's welfare and are calling for anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact us immediately on 999, quoting reference 44220421671.’

But the force has now confirmed he has been found.