News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Police confirm the death of man in 60's in St George's Road near Eastney beach

Emergency services were called to Eastney beach near the public toilets because there was concern for the welfare of a man.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services received a report on September 4 at 11:38 am that there was concern for a man’s welfare in St George’s Road in Southsea.

Officers attended the scene and a man in his 60’s was pronounced dead.

There was a strong police presence during the afternoon.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family have been informed.

Related topics:PoliceEastneyEmergency servicesSouthsea