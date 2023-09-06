Police confirm the death of man in 60's in St George's Road near Eastney beach
Emergency services were called to Eastney beach near the public toilets because there was concern for the welfare of a man.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services received a report on September 4 at 11:38 am that there was concern for a man’s welfare in St George’s Road in Southsea.
Officers attended the scene and a man in his 60’s was pronounced dead.
There was a strong police presence during the afternoon.