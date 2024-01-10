Police discover cannabis factory at unit in Waterlooville - and an investigation is underway
Police officers have discovered a cannabis factory containing a number of plants and an official investigation is underway.
The police were called at 1:16pm on Monday, January 8, to reports of a suspected cannabis factory at a unit on Arnside Road, Waterlooville. Officers have attended and have located a number of cannabis plants at the location and an investigation is underway. The police have confirmed that no arrests have been made at the current time.