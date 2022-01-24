Police discover man's body in search for missing Acoong Lau from Portsmouth
OFFICERS searching for a missing Southsea man have found a body.
Police had issued an appeal to help find Acoong Lau who was last seen at about 8.30am yesterday on a push bike in Riverhead Close, Milton.
Today (January 24) they confirmed the discovery of a man’s body.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Mr Lau's next of kin have been informed.
‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’
Previously they said: ‘Officers have been conducting extensive searches and we are now turning to the public for assistance.
‘We would ask you to keep an eye out for Acoong - or you may have seen him at some point [on Sunday].’