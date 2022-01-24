Police discover man's body in search for missing Acoong Lau from Portsmouth

Police had issued an appeal to help find Acoong Lau who was last seen at about 8.30am yesterday on a push bike in Riverhead Close, Milton.

Today (January 24) they confirmed the discovery of a man’s body.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Mr Lau's next of kin have been informed.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’

Previously they said: ‘Officers have been conducting extensive searches and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

‘We would ask you to keep an eye out for Acoong - or you may have seen him at some point [on Sunday].’

