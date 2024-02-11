Police "extremely concerned" for missing man, 53, from Havant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Parrot. Pic: Hants police

David Parrot, 53, was last seen in Havant around 1.45am this morning (Sunday 11 February). He had been at home and was last seen on Hallett Road.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad