Police "extremely concerned" for missing man, 53, from Havant
David Parrot, 53, was last seen in Havant around 1.45am this morning (Sunday 11 February). He had been at home and was last seen on Hallett Road.
A police spokesperson said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.
"The 53-year-old is described as white, heavy build with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper, navy blue jeans and navy blue trainers. If anyone has seen David or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240061540."