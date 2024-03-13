Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Missing Scott Christmas

Scott Christmas, 48, was last seen just after midnight on Monday 11 March in Ashburton Road in Winchester carrying a large black duffle bag.

Police said they have reason to believe he may have then travelled to Winchester High Street. He is described as white, 6ft tall with medium length grey hair who is clean shaven with an average build.

"He was last seen wearing a green Superdry coat, a black hat, blue jogging bottoms with a grey stripe, a yellow long-sleeved top, navy blue and red zip-up hoody, grey trainers, black rimmed glasses and carrying a large black duffle bag," a police spokesman said.

"Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate the him, and we are now turning to you for assistance as we are extremely concerned for his welfare.