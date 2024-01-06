News you can trust since 1877
Police find man from Portsmouth after launching missing person appeal

The police have confirmed that they have found a 38-year-old man that was considered a missing person.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Aaron Oakley from Portsmouth was last seen at approximately 5.30pm on Friday (January 5) on Fort Cumberland Road. The police were very concerned for Aaron’s welfare and they have confirmed that they have now found him.

