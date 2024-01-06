Police find man from Portsmouth after launching missing person appeal
The police have confirmed that they have found a 38-year-old man that was considered a missing person.
Aaron Oakley from Portsmouth was last seen at approximately 5.30pm on Friday (January 5) on Fort Cumberland Road. The police were very concerned for Aaron’s welfare and they have confirmed that they have now found him.