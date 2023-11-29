News you can trust since 1877
Police find missing 25-year-old who was last seen in North Baddesley

The police have confirmed that they have located Joshua Crockford following an appeal.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Nov 2023, 07:07 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 08:11 GMT
The 25-year-old was last seen leaving his home address in North Baddesley at 5.40pm yesterday (November 28 – and has now been located He is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall, with auburn hair which is long on top.

He also has an auburn beard and a moustache and Joshua was last seen wearing a dark-coloured fluffy fleece jacket, dark joggers and dark shoes.

The police have confirmed that Joshua has since been found.

