Police find missing 25-year-old who was last seen in North Baddesley
The police have confirmed that they have located Joshua Crockford following an appeal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 25-year-old was last seen leaving his home address in North Baddesley at 5.40pm yesterday (November 28 – and has now been located He is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall, with auburn hair which is long on top.
He also has an auburn beard and a moustache and Joshua was last seen wearing a dark-coloured fluffy fleece jacket, dark joggers and dark shoes.
The police have confirmed that Joshua has since been found.