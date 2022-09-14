News you can trust since 1877
Police find missing Hedge End man who's disappearance worried his family

POLICE have found a missing man who’s disappearance worried his family.

By Tom Morton
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:14 am

Warren Simpson, 49, from Hedge End, went missing at roughly 2.40pm on Tuesday, leaving an address on Foord Road.

Officers and his family were very concerned about his welfare, but he has since been found.

The Hedge End man reported missing has been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘We would like to update you that Warren Simpson from Hedge End has been located.

‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

