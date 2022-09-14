Warren Simpson, 49, from Hedge End, went missing at roughly 2.40pm on Tuesday, leaving an address on Foord Road.

Officers and his family were very concerned about his welfare, but he has since been found.

The Hedge End man reported missing has been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘We would like to update you that Warren Simpson from Hedge End has been located.

‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

