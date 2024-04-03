Police find missing Southampton man last seen on Middle Road after public appeal

Police have located an 87-year-old man who went missing this morning after appealing to the public for help.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “Can you help us find Cyril Morgan from Southampton? The 87-year-old was last seen at around 9am today (Wednesday 3 April) on Middle Road. We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”

In an update posted to social media, a force spokesperson said: “We are pleased to update you that he has now been located - thank you as always to everyone who helped to share our appeal.

