Police find missing Southampton man last seen on Middle Road after public appeal
Police have located an 87-year-old man who went missing this morning after appealing to the public for help.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “Can you help us find Cyril Morgan from Southampton? The 87-year-old was last seen at around 9am today (Wednesday 3 April) on Middle Road. We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.