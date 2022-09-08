News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police have found a missing 19-year-old Southampton woman

POLICE have now found a missing woman from Southampton.

By Hollie Busby
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:25 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:59 am
Eloise Johnston has now been found.
Eloise Johnston has now been found.

Eloise Johnston, 19, was reported missing from Southampton city centre after leaving home at about 12.30pm yesterday.

She had last been seen at about 2.15pm yesterday in the city centre.

Eloise has now been found, police have said.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson previously said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Most Popular

‘Officers are making extensive enquiries to locate her and we are now turning to you for assistance.’

Read More

Read More
Mystery surrounds how man in 80s found on Hayling Island road in critical condit...

Officers had released a picture of Eloise to help find her.

PoliceSouthampton