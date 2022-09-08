Eloise Johnston has now been found.

Eloise Johnston, 19, was reported missing from Southampton city centre after leaving home at about 12.30pm yesterday.

She had last been seen at about 2.15pm yesterday in the city centre.

Eloise has now been found, police have said.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson previously said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Officers are making extensive enquiries to locate her and we are now turning to you for assistance.’