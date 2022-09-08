Police have found a missing 19-year-old Southampton woman
POLICE have now found a missing woman from Southampton.
By Hollie Busby
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:25 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:59 am
Eloise Johnston, 19, was reported missing from Southampton city centre after leaving home at about 12.30pm yesterday.
She had last been seen at about 2.15pm yesterday in the city centre.
Eloise has now been found, police have said.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson previously said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth Guildhall cancels sold-out Joe Lycett comedy performance last minute due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
2
Pursuit of suspected stolen vehicle across Hayling Island and A27 ends with police deliberately hitting chased car and arresting three people from Farnborough and Bracknell
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her home in Balmoral
-
4
Portsmouth angler told to splash out nearly £600 by court after failing to buy £6 rod licence
-
5
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking partner in her own home
‘Officers are making extensive enquiries to locate her and we are now turning to you for assistance.’
Read More
Read MoreMystery surrounds how man in 80s found on Hayling Island road in critical condit...
Officers had released a picture of Eloise to help find her.