Police have found a missing Southsea woman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connie Hennessy was reported missing from the Southsea area at about 2.30pm on Friday.

The 25-year-old has now been found safely, police said.

‘We're pleased to tell you Connie Hennessy has now been located,’ the force said.

Police appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman previously said: ‘We, and Connie’s family, are very concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who has seen her to please get in touch with us.’