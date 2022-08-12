Police have found a missing Southsea woman

POLICE have now found a missing woman from Southsea.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 12th August 2022, 6:02 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 11:47 am

Connie Hennessy was reported missing from the Southsea area at about 2.30pm on Friday.

The 25-year-old has now been found safely, police said.

‘We're pleased to tell you Connie Hennessy has now been located,’ the force said.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman previously said: ‘We, and Connie’s family, are very concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who has seen her to please get in touch with us.’

Officers had released a picture of Connie to help find her.

