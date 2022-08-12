Connie Hennessy was reported missing from the Southsea area at about 2.30pm on Friday.
The 25-year-old has now been found safely, police said.
‘We're pleased to tell you Connie Hennessy has now been located,’ the force said.
Most Popular
-
1
Fareham dog walker and trainer Ian 'Wiggy' Symes thought to be killed by XL American Bully breed dog
-
2
Man dies after dog attack at Hillson Drive recreation ground in Fareham - owner is arrested
-
3
Police have found a missing Southsea woman
-
4
Police update over Leigh Park dog attack that left girl, 3, seriously injured
-
5
Royal Navy warship based in Portsmouth is due to set sail on a three-year mission to maintain the security in Gulf
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman previously said: ‘We, and Connie’s family, are very concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who has seen her to please get in touch with us.’
Officers had released a picture of Connie to help find her.