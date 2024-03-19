Police incident as woman wrong side of bridge by M27
Police leapt into action to deal with a troubled woman the wrong side of railings on a busy motorway.
Police were called at around 5.58pm on Monday (March 18) to reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman who was on the wrong side of the railings on the M271, by junction 3 of the M27. The incident led to widespread traffic delays for drivers in Hampshire.
The busy motorway was locked down for around three hours before the woman was brought to safety at around 8.30pm. The road was reopened a short time afterwards.
