Police incident leaves rail commuters suffering severe delays
Rail commuters across Hampshire suffered severe delays after police were forced to deal with an incident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were deployed to Southampton Central Station at 5.10pm on Monday following concerns for the welfare of a passenger who was suffering a medical episode. South Central Ambulance Service attended and treated the person.
Commuters suffered severe delays of around two hours before services to normal.