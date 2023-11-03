News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Police launch appeal after 51-year-old has gone missing in Portsmouth

A 51-year old has gone missing in Portsmouth and the police have launched an appeal.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Marc Richardson, 51, was last seen in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday 31 October and was in phone contact last night (Thursday 2 November), but has not been heard from since.

His vehicle, a white 3 Series BMW, has been located in Bransbury Car Park in Southsea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or know where he is to contact police.

Marc is described as white, slim, 6ft tall and with mousey brown hair.

If you have seen Marc, heard from him or have any information about his whereabouts, click here.

Related topics:PolicePortsmouthSouthseaBMW