Police launch appeal after 51-year-old has gone missing in Portsmouth
A 51-year old has gone missing in Portsmouth and the police have launched an appeal.
Marc Richardson, 51, was last seen in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday 31 October and was in phone contact last night (Thursday 2 November), but has not been heard from since.
The police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or know where he is to contact police.
Marc is described as white, slim, 6ft tall and with mousey brown hair.