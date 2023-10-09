News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal following assault in Waitrose in Locks Heath Centre

The police have launched an appeal following an assault by a suspected shoplifter.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
The police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV after a security officer was assaulted by a suspected shoplifter in Waitrose, Locks Heath Centre, at around 5.40pm on September 12, 2023.

Food and flowers were also stolen during this incident.

If you know the person pictured, please contact the police on 101, quoting 44230372268. You can also submit information to us online. Click here for more information.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 percent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more information.