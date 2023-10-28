The police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A31 near Alton.Police were called at 11.21am today (October 28) to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a black Seat Leon. A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.The A31 has been closed in both directions between Chawton Roundabout and the A339 and is expected to remain closed for several hours.Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 or report online via the police website, quoting reference 44230441281.