Police launch appeal following Eastleigh collision involving car and motorbike
The police have launched an appeal following a collision involving a car and a motorbike.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 07:26 BST- 1 min read
The police were called to the incident in Nightingale Avenue, just after 8pm, with officers informed that there may be witnesses who took video or photos but have since left the area.
The incident, at the junction with Passfield Avenue, involved a car and motorcycle, with the motorcyclist having suffered injuries.
As part of the enquiries, the police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly if you have any footage or images from the scene.