Two motorcyclists blocked a car and tried to open its doors in a suspicious incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just after 4pm yesterday (December 5), two motorbikes blocked an Audi car on Rooksdown Avenue, near the Roman Road roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seconds later, the riders got off their bikes and attempted to open one of the car’s doors.

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident involving two motorbikes.

The motorist inside the car was able to drive off and the men on motorbikes then rode off towards Rooksdown.

Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now appealing to those who may have witnessed the incident.

The motorbikes have been described as being red and black, high powered and with no registration plates.