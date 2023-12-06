News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal following 'suspicious' incident where two motorcyclists blocked Audi and tried to get in car

Two motorcyclists blocked a car and tried to open its doors in a suspicious incident.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Dec 2023, 17:31 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 17:31 GMT
The police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a suspicious incident in Basingstoke.

Just after 4pm yesterday (December 5), two motorbikes blocked an Audi car on Rooksdown Avenue, near the Roman Road roundabout.

Seconds later, the riders got off their bikes and attempted to open one of the car’s doors.

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident involving two motorbikes.Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident involving two motorbikes.
The motorist inside the car was able to drive off and the men on motorbikes then rode off towards Rooksdown.

Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now appealing to those who may have witnessed the incident.

The motorbikes have been described as being red and black, high powered and with no registration plates.

The two men on the bikes have been described as being white and wearing balaclavas.

If you witnessed this incident, or have dashcam footage, please call 101, quoting the reference 44230496936.