Police launch appeal following 'suspicious' incident where two motorcyclists blocked Audi and tried to get in car
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a suspicious incident in Basingstoke.
Just after 4pm yesterday (December 5), two motorbikes blocked an Audi car on Rooksdown Avenue, near the Roman Road roundabout.
Seconds later, the riders got off their bikes and attempted to open one of the car’s doors.
The motorist inside the car was able to drive off and the men on motorbikes then rode off towards Rooksdown.
Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now appealing to those who may have witnessed the incident.
The motorbikes have been described as being red and black, high powered and with no registration plates.
The two men on the bikes have been described as being white and wearing balaclavas.