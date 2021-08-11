Police launch appeal to find teenager amid growing 'concerns for welfare'

Lewis Pearce, 19, was last seen getting on a train at Southampton Central railway station around 7.25pm on Saturday July 31.

When the Basingstoke teenager arrived at the railway station he was seen talking to two blonde women outside and then again on the train.

Lewis Pearce is missing. Pic Hants police

Now police are turning to the public for help to locate Lewis.

‘Since he was reported as missing, we have been making extensive enquiries to locate Lewis and we are now turning to the public for your assistance,’ a police statement said.

‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.’

Lewis is described as being white, of slim build and with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, grey coat with fur around the collar, a red and black rucksack and a long, thin gold chain.

Lewis was last seen getting on a train heading towards Poole but could have got off at the next stop and remained in Southampton or any further stops on the route through the New Forest and into Dorset.

‘We are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen Lewis, particularly the two women who saw him at the station,’ police added.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210306208.

