Police launch hunt for kayaker Shane Davies who went missing after getting into difficulty at sea off Selsey and Pagham
A SEARCH has been launched for a kayaker who has gone missing off the Sussex coast.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 11:37 pm
Police are looking for Shane Davies who was reported missing from the Pagham and Selsey beach area.
Officers say the 33-year-old went missing at about 3.30pm on today after getting into difficulty while kayaking with a friend and there are concerns for his welfare.
Shane is white, about 5ft 9in, of a medium build with brown hair.
He was wearing camouflaged shorts, a multi-coloured vest top and a red life jacket.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1290 of 12/6. In an emergency, call 999.