Police are looking for Shane Davies who was reported missing from the Pagham and Selsey beach area.

Officers say the 33-year-old went missing at about 3.30pm on today after getting into difficulty while kayaking with a friend and there are concerns for his welfare.

Shane is white, about 5ft 9in, of a medium build with brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Davies

He was wearing camouflaged shorts, a multi-coloured vest top and a red life jacket.