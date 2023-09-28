Police launch investigation following theft of Vauxhall Corsa in Southsea
The police have launched an appeal following the theft of a car in Southsea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
The police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen and two others were broken into on Brompton Road, Southsea sometime overnight on September 18.
The car, a white Vauxhall Corsa, has since been recovered but the police are looking for anyone who may have information related to the incidents to come forward.
The police are keen to talk to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage which could assist the investigation.
Please contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 44230382487.