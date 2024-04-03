Police launch search for missing Southampton man Cyril Morgan last seen on Middle Road as safety concerns grow

Police are looking for an 87-year-old man last seen this morning and are “extremely concerned” for his welfare.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 12:36 BST
The Hampshire man is thought to be on foot, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Cyril Morgan from Southampton? The 87-year-old was last seen at around 9am today (Wednesday 3 April) on Middle Road. We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”

Cyril is described as:

  • White
  • Of medium/stocky build
  • Approximately 5ft 4ins/5ft 5ins tall
  • Beard and moustache
  • Wears glasses

 

He was last seen wearing a stripy blue shirt, navy jumper, black trousers and black slippers. It is believed that Cyril will be on foot and is likely still in the Southampton area. If anyone has seen Cyril this morning or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240139429.

