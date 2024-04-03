Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hampshire man is thought to be on foot, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Cyril Morgan from Southampton? The 87-year-old was last seen at around 9am today (Wednesday 3 April) on Middle Road. We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Manor Infant School fire: Police arrest Portsmouth man after suspected arson sees school catch ablaze

Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of missing Cyril Morgan.

Cyril is described as:

White

Of medium/stocky build

Approximately 5ft 4ins/5ft 5ins tall

Beard and moustache

Wears glasses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad