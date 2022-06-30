Police make no arrests over car flipped on Drayton road after driver 'lost control' and hit two other cars

POLICE have made no arrests following a crash in Drayton that saw a driver ‘lose control’ of her car and ended up flipping it on to its roof in the residential road.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 2:31 pm

Emergency service crews including police, paramedics, and fire crews from Cosham were called to the incident in Old Manor Way at 5.04pm yesterday.

A silver Suzuki lost control and collided with two blue Hyundais, resulting in two people needing medical attention, according to a police spokesman.

He said: ‘The driver of the Suzuki, a woman in her 20s, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

‘The driver of one of the Hyundais, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment for a minor injury to her face.

‘No arrests have been made.’

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered from the scene, and the road was reopened shortly after 6.35pm.