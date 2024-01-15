Traffic in Hampshire: Car spotted driving on the wrong side of road on A303 eastbound
The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a car was spotted by an officer driving the wrong way on the A303.
An officer was responding to an incident when a red car drove past him in the wrong direction on the A303 eastbound carriageway at about 8:45pm on Thursday, January 11. The dash cam footage shows how the officer had to serve in order to avoid a collision. This happened between Norton and Micheldever Station.