Richard Turner, 54, was last seen in the Waterlooville area at about 11am yesterday.
Last night, police said they are ‘very concerned’ for his welfare, which sparked an appeal for help to the public.
Speaking at the time, Hampshire police said: ‘Richard is described as being white, 5ft 8 ins tall with a shaven head, full beard and moustache and tattoo on his right shoulder.
‘He was last wearing blue scruffy jeans, a blue fleece, brown walking shoes and a blue T-shirt with a motorbike symbol.’
However, this morning the force has confirmed that Mr Turner has been safely located.
A spokesman added: ‘As ever, your help with sharing our appeal really is appreciated by us all.’