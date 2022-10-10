Windows were smashed and damaged in shops along five streets in Eastleigh overnight on Thursday and Friday.

Damaged businesses included Lloyds in Upper Market Strreet, Halifax in Wells Place, a charity shop in Leigh Road, a charitable organisations in Eastleigh Hih Street, and businesses in Market Street.

Police have released CCTV images of man that they would like to speak in connection with a spree of criminal damage incidents in the Eastleigh area overnight on Thursday 15 September and Friday 16 September.

Police believe that damage was caused in Market Street and Eastleigh High Street between 3.30am and 3.40am on Friday, whole Lloyds was damaged between 8.54am and 9.09am.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers have carried out initial enquiries in the local – including CCTV scoping and review – and have identified someone that they would like to speak with in connection with the incidents.

‘Do you know who this man is?’