Police release CCTV picture of man after vandalism spree smashes windows across five streets in Eastleigh

POLICE have released CCTV images following a spree of criminal damage across a Hampshire town, with windows smashed in shops across several streets.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:06 pm - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:06 pm

Windows were smashed and damaged in shops along five streets in Eastleigh overnight on Thursday and Friday.

Damaged businesses included Lloyds in Upper Market Strreet, Halifax in Wells Place, a charity shop in Leigh Road, a charitable organisations in Eastleigh Hih Street, and businesses in Market Street.

Police have released CCTV images of man that they would like to speak in connection with a spree of criminal damage incidents in the Eastleigh area overnight on Thursday 15 September and Friday 16 September.

Police believe that damage was caused in Market Street and Eastleigh High Street between 3.30am and 3.40am on Friday, whole Lloyds was damaged between 8.54am and 9.09am.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers have carried out initial enquiries in the local – including CCTV scoping and review – and have identified someone that they would like to speak with in connection with the incidents.

‘Do you know who this man is?’

Anyone with information relating to these incidents is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220377333, or report via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about.