Police remove male cyclist riding on busy M27 stretch in Portsmouth during rush hour
Police were forced to intervene after a man on a bike was caught riding on the M27 during the busy rush hour.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cyclist was riding on the hard shoulder of the M27 westbound near junction 12 for Portsmouth at around 6pm on Tuesday. A police car with flashing lights was spotted at the scene while overhead gantry warned drivers of a "cyclist on road".
A police spokesman said: "At about 6pm yesterday, a man on a bicycle was spotted on the hard shoulder of the M27 westbound, between junctions 11 and 12. Police attended and safely removed him from the carriageway."