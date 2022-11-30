The collision took place on the A3 at Chalton Lane, Clanfield, this morning. Police arrived at the scene to see a VW Golf on its roof.

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.19am today to a report of a road traffic collision on the A3 northbound, near Clanfield.

‘A vehicle had overturned. It was a Volkswagen Golf. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved.’

National Highways South East reported heavy delays on the route, with one lane closed while police were at the scene. The company said: ‘A3 northbound between A3(M) and B2070 has one lane (of two) closed due to a collision and overturned vehicle near Clanfield. Police are on scene. Delays of up to 30 mins reported.’

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the lane was cleared at 8.22am.