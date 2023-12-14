The Barncroft and Bedhampton Team as well as a number of specialist officers have focused their attention on checking motorists, off-road bikes and scooters to ensure they are properly registered. This operation took place in the Warren Park, West Leigh, Leigh Park and Park Parade, Havant, yesterday evening (December 13) following a 24-hour dispersal order which has been authorised for the area. The operation was successful and officers seized an E-Scooter, an E-bike and three vehicles for not having tax or insurance.