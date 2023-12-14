Police seize numerous 'nuisance' off road bikes in Havant area including vehicles with no tax or insurance
The Barncroft and Bedhampton Team as well as a number of specialist officers have focused their attention on checking motorists, off-road bikes and scooters to ensure they are properly registered. This operation took place in the Warren Park, West Leigh, Leigh Park and Park Parade, Havant, yesterday evening (December 13) following a 24-hour dispersal order which has been authorised for the area. The operation was successful and officers seized an E-Scooter, an E-bike and three vehicles for not having tax or insurance.
The officers also issued a number of tickets and four vehicles were stopped and tested for alcohol or drugs following the manner they were driving. A man was arrested because he was wanted for a warrant issued by the courts. Another male was arrested for drink driving and a number of youths were stopped, searched and dispersed or escorted home from Park Parade, following reports of ASB and criminal damage.