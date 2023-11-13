Police seize Rambo knife, baton and machete in Locks Heath - man remains under investigation
Yesterday afternoon (November 12), police officers seized multiple weapons from a house in Locks Heath, including a Rambo knife and a baton, and a machete from a car outside the address was also seized.
A man in his 60’s was arrested and was released from custody, but remains under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.
Recent changes to legislation brought about by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 means that it is now an offence to possess certain items such as knuckledusters, throwing stars and zombie knives, even in private.