News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police seize Rambo knife, baton and machete in Locks Heath - man remains under investigation

A man is under investigation after police seized numerous weapons including a Rambo knife from a property in Locks Heath.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yesterday afternoon (November 12), police officers seized multiple weapons from a house in Locks Heath, including a Rambo knife and a baton, and a machete from a car outside the address was also seized.

A man in his 60’s was arrested and was released from custody, but remains under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recent changes to legislation brought about by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 means that it is now an offence to possess certain items such as knuckledusters, throwing stars and zombie knives, even in private.

To report an incident to the police, click here or call 101.