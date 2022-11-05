Police update on teenage girl seriously injured after being hit by bus on Portsmouth street
A TEENAGER hit by a bus on Monday remains seriously injured in hospital.
As reported, a 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after she was struck in Goldsmith Avenue on Monday around 3.30pm. It resulted in the road being closed as emergency services swarmed the area.
Hampshire Constabulary said the girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries but she was not in a critical condition. The bus driver was not arrested.
A police spokesman said on Monday: ‘We were called at 3.25pm to a report of a road traffic incident in Goldsmith Avenue, at the junction with Haslemere Road.
‘This involved a bus and a 14-year-old girl. The girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries but these are not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening.
‘Goldsmith Avenue was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.’
In an update by the force, a spokeswoman said: ‘We are continuing to investigate. There have been no arrests. The girl is still in hospital.’