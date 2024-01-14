Police urge public to call 999 if they see woman, 30, missing for five days
Police have urged the public to call 999 if they see a woman missing for five days.
Roberta Powell, 30, from Ryde on the Isle of Wight, has not been seen since about 7pm on 9 January. Roberta is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, slim build, with long brown hair.
If anyone has seen her or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240018191