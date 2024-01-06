Police 'very concerned' for welfare of 38-year-old man from Portsmouth who was last seen on Fort Cumberland Road
Aaron Oakley from Portsmouth was last seen at approximately 5.30pm on Friday (January 5) on Fort Cumberland Road. The police are very concerned for Aaron’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.
Aaron is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky, muscular build with dark brown hair which is shaved on the back and sides and curly on top. He also has a short dark beard, a large Pegasus tattoo on his neck, gold ear stretchers in both ears and three gold teeth.
He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a burgundy hoody with white writing on the back, black Nike Jordan trainers and a black baseball cap worn backwards. He may also be wearing a green bomber jacket and/or a blue and grey body warmer.