Pompey F.C Celebrations: Here's how much it will cost for a burger and chips

Food vendors have set up on Southsea Common and they are extremely busy as fans fuel up for this afternoon.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2024, 13:47 BST
If you are going to be heading down to Southsea Common for this afternoon’s (April 28) celebrations you might want to grab something to eat. A number of food vans have set up shop on the common and queues have already formed.

There is a burger van, a tea and coffee van, a noodle bar and more. Here’s how much it will cost if you want something to eat or drink:

Tea and Coffee Van:

Tea - £3,

Cappuccino or latte - £4,

Americano (black or white) - £3.50,

Hot Chocolate with cream and marshmallows - £4.50,

Donuts - 3 for £5 or 6 for £7,

Biscoff and cream donuts - £6,

Nutella and cream donuts - £6,

Burger Van:

1/2 lb bacon cheese burger - £10.50,

1/2lb cheese burger - £9,

1/4lb cheese burger - £7,

Bacon Roll - £5,

Bacon baguette - £6,

Chips - £4.50,

Cheesy chips - £6,

Noodle Bar:

Chicken stir fry noodles - £10,

Vegetarian stir fry noodles - £10,

Thai sweet chilli chicken noodles - £10,

Stir fry noodles with battered chicken balls - £12,

Stir fry noodles with butterfly prawns - £12.

For more information about the event, click here.

