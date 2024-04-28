Pompey F.C Celebrations: Here's how much it will cost for a burger and chips
If you are going to be heading down to Southsea Common for this afternoon’s (April 28) celebrations you might want to grab something to eat. A number of food vans have set up shop on the common and queues have already formed.
There is a burger van, a tea and coffee van, a noodle bar and more. Here’s how much it will cost if you want something to eat or drink:
Tea and Coffee Van:
Tea - £3,
Cappuccino or latte - £4,
Americano (black or white) - £3.50,
Hot Chocolate with cream and marshmallows - £4.50,
Donuts - 3 for £5 or 6 for £7,
Biscoff and cream donuts - £6,
Nutella and cream donuts - £6,
Burger Van:
1/2 lb bacon cheese burger - £10.50,
1/2lb cheese burger - £9,
1/4lb cheese burger - £7,
Bacon Roll - £5,
Bacon baguette - £6,
Chips - £4.50,
Cheesy chips - £6,
Noodle Bar:
Chicken stir fry noodles - £10,
Vegetarian stir fry noodles - £10,
Thai sweet chilli chicken noodles - £10,
Stir fry noodles with battered chicken balls - £12,
Stir fry noodles with butterfly prawns - £12.
