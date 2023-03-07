Pompey legend Chris Kamara describes getting MBE from Prince of Wales as 'unbelievable'

The 65-year-old, known for his catchphrase ‘Unbelievable Jeff’, was honoured for services to football, charity and anti-racism.

Kamara played for nine English professional clubs over two decades before going on to manage Bradford and Stoke, later working as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports.

He said he was ‘so pleased’ to have met William for the first time, revealing that the royal had written to him after he was named in the New Year’s Honours List.

Chris Kamara wears his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal, presented to him by the Prince of Wales, for services to association football, anti-racism and to charity, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday March 7, 2023.

Reflecting on the day, he told the PA news agency: ‘Amazing, what a family occasion it has been to take my wife and my sons Ben and Jack to Windsor Castle to see my investiture. Does it get any better? It’s great.

‘I got a letter from the prince to say congratulations and I just thanked him for that letter and he said it’s well deserved and long overdue, so coming from His Royal Highness, that’s amazing.

‘We chatted football, of course, we chatted about that letter and he asked how I was, which was overwhelming that Prince William is asking me how I am.’

On meeting William, he added: ‘It was unbelievable’.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara on social media when he went public about his apraxia of speech diagnosis last year, saying he felt “a fraud” as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition.