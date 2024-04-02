Pompey Supporter’s Trust commissioned the artwork to be painted on the side of the Portsmouth FC shop on Anson Road. The Trust invited supporters to vote for who they wanted to be immortalised with six players gaining the fans favour.
The players chosen were FA Cup final goal scorer Nwankwou Kanu; Premier League promotion winning captain Paul Merson; legendary goalkeeper Alan Knight; prolific goal scorer Guy Whitingham; former Real Madrid and Barcelona legend Robert Prosinecki; and club stalwalt and all round good guy Linvoy Primus.
The work was completed by MurWalls, a group of street artists who have completed projects for Manchester City and West Ham.
Here are 15 amazing pictures of the stunning murals:
1. Pompey legends immortalised in wall mural
The new Pompey mural by MurWalls was officially unveiled on Tuesday, April 2, immortalising some of the club's greatest players. Photo: Alex Shute
2. Pompey wall mural
The Pompey Supporter's Trust allowed fans to vote for who they wanted to be included in the mural. FA Cup winning hero Nwankwo Kanu was one of the ones selected. Photo: Alex Shute
3. Pompey wall mural
Rain couldn't dampen spirits at the unveiling with Alan Knight and Robert Prosinecki also depicted. Photo: Alex Shute
4. Pompey mural unveiling
The project was undertaken by Murwalls, a group of street artists who have also completed works for Manchester City and West Ham. Pictured is Marc Silver of Murwalls..Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute