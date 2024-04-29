Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Men’s and women’s head coaches John Mousinho Jay Sadler were guests of honour along with players Marlon Pack, Kusini Yengi, Hannah Haughton, Leeta Rutherford, Eva Rowbotham and Georgie Freedland at the event which took place in the Banqueting Hall in the Lord Mayor’s Chambers.

Also invited were more than 40 club staff and volunteers who had worked to bring the 125th anniversary project to life over the past 18 months.

Welcoming everyone to the reception Lord Mayor Cllr Tom Coles said that the club was “deep in his heart” and had been from the days his father first took him to stand on the terraces at Fratton Park.

Member of Portsmouth FC, city dignitaries and volunteers on the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall before a civic reception to mark the club's successful 125th anniversary season. Picture by Jason Brown

In thanking him for hosting the occasion, club chief executive Andy Cullen ensured that as much as they were celebrating the successes of the last 125 years, the dark days of the club going into administration and being saved by the fans would never be overlooked.

“Let's not forget that the fans of Portsmouth never abandoned their football club, they stayed with it, stuck with it, found a way to continue it and I know as well the city council and our MPs at that time played a huge part in that. They saved it for the city of Portsmouth and for generations to enjoy for many, many more years to come.”

He added: "Here's to the next fantastic chapter as we all look to create many more dreams, deliver more memories and secure the fantastic history of this incredible football for the amazing city of Portsmouth.'

Colin Farmery, chair of the 125 Steering Committee, said: “If we had tried to script the perfect 125th anniversary season, I’m not sure we’d have dared hope for a double title win. It has really been the perfect season on the field.

“However, the 125th year was about so much more. When the project planning got underway in June 2022, we had been given the remit by the club to engage with as many social and cultural touchpoints in the city as possible and create a legacy.

“The charity concert by the Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra raised £850 for Pompey in the Community and gave us the fabulous Pompey Overture composed by Hugh Carpenter.

“The creative writing project led by Richard Williams and Chris Perry has generated some terrific poetry and prose which will be shared in a forthcoming booklet and some verse will also go on the walls at Fratton Park.

“Working with the PST we delivered the Jimmy Dickinson statue, the iconic mural outside the Pompey Store and the Tifo display at the final game and we also have a photographic exhibition at the university to come in the summer.

“There will also be the unveiling of the Victory Sail project led by artist Pete Codling in July, which will include 125 football club faces among around 1000 representing over 800 years of Portsmouth history.”

Colin added that the 125th official history was one of his personal highlights and the revised and updated paperback version of the book is due out in August.

In addition, the 125 project delved into the club’s rich history with a founders’ day game, recognising the people that formed Portsmouth FC. Jane Byrne, George Lewin Oliver’s granddaughter was there, as was Robert Blyth, great great grandson of Bob Blyth, who played in the first Pompey team in 1899 and eventually became club Chairman.

“We had a friendly fixture against the Royal Artillery FC in September and they were represented by Nick Edwards and Jimmy Dickinson’s son Andrew was there along with Alan Knight, which represented an unbroken 80-year strand of service to the club.

“The 125th anniversary dinner in April, which relaunched the Hall of Fame was hugely popular and I was delighted we could represent the hard work Jake Payne has put in over the years to that project.